Kourtney Kardashian wants her children to be close to nature !

Kourtney Kardashian wants his children to be close to nature ! MCE TV gives you more details.

Mother of 3 children, Kourtney Kardashian has some values that it wants to share with his children. In fact, she wants to that his children learn to be close to nature !

The Story Instagram, the young woman has shared her point of view. It was, moreover, on the occasion of the day of the Earth.

“I teach my children to be connected to nature” wrote Kourtney Kardashian. Moreover, it also shares a drawing that one of his children drew.

“Less plastic, it would be superb live “. we can read on this a small masterpiece. This is said !

The pretty brunette would like shared the importance of taking care of the planet with his children. These are, in fact, the values he or she wishes to learn to Mason, Reign and Penelope.

Kourtney Kardashian is very green

The sister of Kim Kardashian is a committed woman. In fact, Kourtney Kardashian insists on the importance of taking care of our planet.

Elsewhere on the thread of the Story on Instagram, she shared a series of photos to give tips. In fact, one can find a link to 12 tips in order to preserve the planet.

The young woman also explained that she has taken new resolutions for the day of the Earth. In effect, she is sharing with us his new goal.

In The Story, Kourtney Kardashian we explains that she wants to do grow a vegetable garden in his backyard. With of course the help of his children !

As well, the whole family will be able to grow your own fruit and vegetables. A way for her to share her values with her little darlings.

Moreover it is also an opportunity for his children to learn to connect to nature. A very nice initiative on the part of the young mom !

