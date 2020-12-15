Kris Jenner congratulates her grandchildren Mason and Reign on their birthday

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s children have their birthday on December 14.

Kris Jenner shared a collection of photos on Monday with her grandchildren Mason and Reign, the children of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian.

Mason and Reign turn 11 and six respectively on December 14, with the entire family celebrating their birthday.

Her grandmother used her Instagram account where she dedicated a post to birthday children.

“Happy birthday to these two beautiful children of mine whom I love so much! Mason and Reign, you are a big part of my heart and I am so proud of you! They bring so much joy and happiness to our hearts to the whole family and we love watching them grow !!! … You are the most amazing grandchildren and I love you more than you will ever know, “she wrote.