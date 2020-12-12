Kris Jenner is the first American to own a 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost

The matriarch of the Kardashians was quick to acquire the luxurious car from the British automaker.

It’s no secret that Kris Jenner has plenty of luxury cars at her disposal and it seems like it wasn’t enough as she added another to her collection.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star became the first person in North America to own the 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost.

The announcement was made by car dealership O’Gara Coach on Instagram, which revealed that she was the first proud owner of the $ 332,500 (MX $ 6.68 million) luxury car.

“We are delighted that the first Ghost delivered in North America went to our dear customer @krisjenner,” the caption read.