Kris Jenner says Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended because of social media

Faced with the news that ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ comes to an end after 14 years on the air, matriarch Kris Jenner assures that this is the result of social networks.

“When we started there was no Instagram or Snapchat or any other platform of that kind, the world has changed.”

“Now there are so many social networks that the viewer does not have to wait three or four months to see the next episode.”

“We can offer you all the information you could want to consume in real-time,” Kris said in an interview with Beauty Inc. magazine.

The most active in the networks are his daughters Kim and Kylie, who maintain permanent contact with their followers, informing them of their daily activities and business projects.

After the cancellation of the family reality show, Kris will not be so affected in her finances, since as the manager of her daughters she receives 10% of her earnings, in addition to her personal projects, since she has a production company in which she works. engages in interesting adventures.