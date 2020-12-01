CELEBRITIES

Kris Jenner sends birthday wishes to Chrissy Teigen

Posted on

The matriarch of the Kardashians was one of the thousands of congratulations Teigen receives for her 35th birthday.

Chrissy Teigen is celebrating her 35th birthday today, and fans are taking to social media to send her love and prayers.

Among the thousands of fans who wished Chrissy good wishes on her birthday is Kris Jenner.

Using her Instagram stories, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared a photo with the model with a birthday wish.

“Happy Birthday Chrissy Teigen! I love you !!! ”, she captioned the image.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

