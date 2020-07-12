Kris Jenner steals your clothes !

While her mother Kris Jenner steals their best clothes, Kim Kardashian takes in flagrante delicto and the filming !

In a video, Kim Kardashian denounces the behavior her mother Kris Jenner. She steals their most beautiful clothes in her wardrobe and starts to annoy ! MCE explains to all.

That has never looked in the closet of your brother or your sister in secret ? Yes, it is always very tempting for him stitch of clothing.

But in the clan Kardashian – Jenner, this is not the frangines they steal clothes. But in place of Kris Jenner, who plays in his dressing room !

No, you’re not dreaming. The mom of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, but also Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian can’t help but rummaging around in his closet.

And it is necessary to believe that Kim Kardashian can not stand the attitude of her mother. She is tired as she bites the most beautiful pieces of design.

Then, the wife of Kanye West account well he spun a good lesson. As well, the beautiful brunette, 38, is in his hand in the bag and share the video in your account of Instagram.

Kim Kardashian him a card-the shame

In fact, Kim Kardashian doesn’t know how to convince his mother to stop to put her clothes. Then, the pretty brunette with curves XXL technical : the point-of-view on the canvas.

To do this, the business woman va in the dressing room of his mother. But this time, Kris Jenner, do not have stolen his clothes, but of his sister.

“I just saw Kendall use in the campaign and now here it is “ensures that Kim Kardashian in your video before you tell a story.

“In my closet, I had a good gift of Ricardo. But I realized that‘he was gone. I was so embarrassed and I almost called Ricardo know where she was… “

“And then I saw my mother, Kris Jenner, to get closer to me for lunch with my dress “. Ouch, ouch, ouch.

