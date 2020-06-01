Kris Jenner terrorized : how the accusations against Kylie could harm him

Friday, may 28, Forbes magazine has accused Kylie Jenner of having “inflated the size and success of his company” and was removed from the billionaires list. Her mother, Kris Jenner, is in a panic.

Kylie Jenner does she have lied ? Believe Forbesthe answer is yes. Friday, may 28, the u.s. magazine has removed the mom of Stormi of the list of billionaires and was accused of having “inflated the size and the success of his business for years”. And if the young woman could well be worried by the justice, it is not the only one. According to the information of the Sun in effect, Kylie Jenner could lead to his mother in his wake. And this idea, Kris Jenner and her daughter are panicked strokes because “they could be in trouble with the government”. The source also stated that the two women were “extremely worried” the legal ramifications and social potential of this controversy “tarnishing” the reputation of their family. According to the lawyer Jan Handzlik which is expressed in the columns of the Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner may be the subject of a criminal investigation into the exaggerations she is accused of : “I suppose that, at a minimum, the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) will begin what it calls an informal survey, then the transform may be in the official investigation, which will give them a power to summons.”

“In this case, you have a mix of things that can lead to a review of civil and criminal very early on : of course the aspect of celebrity, the large amount of hype presumed and highly public… All of this is like catnip to a prosecutor or the SEC, as this will result in a very strong coverage of what is happening”, he continued with the Daily Mail. A few hours after the charges of Forbes, Kylie Jenner took his Twitter account to defend himself. “What is the problem ? I thought it was a well-known site, she wrote. Everything I read, these are incorrect statements and assumptions have not been proven, lol. I’ve never asked or tried to lie.” She continued with a quote from the report of Forbes accusing the Jenner and their accountant to have produced false income tax returns. “Even creating statements of revenues that were likely to have been tampered with, it is your evidence ?”, has tweeted Kylie incredulous.

Kylie Jenner, could she be imprisoned ?

“Okay, I am blessed beyond my years, I have a beautiful daughter and a successful business and I’m very well”concluded Kylie Jenner. Forbes had put the young woman on its cover dedicated to the women of billionaires in 2018 and was named “youngest billionaire self-taught in the world” the following year, and in 2020. The lawyer then assured that Kylie Jenner could also be the subject of a criminal investigation by the department of Justice : “If the Justice department decides to make a criminal case… should there be a conviction, this could include prison sentences for any responsible person”. The magazine Forbes based on the statements of the giant of the beauty Coty, which has purchased 51% of the shares of the company Kylie Jenner for $ 600 million. According to them, it would have generated income and profits much lower than the numbers advertised.

