Kris Jenner Wishes ‘Daughter’ Jennifer Lawrence Happy Birthday

Mother of … 7? Kris Jenner proclaimed Jennifer Lawrence an honorary participant of the Kardashian-Jenner clan for her 30th birthday celebration.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians celebrity, 64, shared a throwback image by means of her Instagram Story on Saturday, August 15, of both in bed with each other. Jenner additionally shared a photo of Lawrence providing her a kiss on the cheek.

“Happy birthday Jen,” she captioned her article. “You are the most amazing girlfriend, wife, daughter and my favorite daughter today!!!!! Thank you for your friendship, love and so much laughter my sides hurt. I love you so much!”

Lawrence– that is a self-proclaimed follower of Keeping Up With the Kardashians— satisfied Jenner years back when the matriarch amazed her on her birthday celebration.

“She was a big Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan,” Kris informed Steve Harvey on Steve On Watch in 2017. “And somebody from her team called me up and said, ‘Would you surprise Jennifer on her birthday and give her a birthday cake, like you’ll be the surprise.’ When I walked out with this cake, she was so excited and we’ve had this little texting friendship from then on.”

The Hunger Games celebrity as well as Jenner have actually maintained the antics going since as well as also surprised Kim Kardashian with their shenanigans. In 2017, Lawrence guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! as well as invited the Skims owner, 39, as a visitor. The set thought back on one humorous supper, which was shot on somebody’s cellular phone.

“I remember getting naked in your mom’ s wardrobe as well as getting you to clothe me,” Lawrence remembered. “I looked amazing, as you could see in that video. Is my memory correct? Did you call Kanye [West] to come up in the closet? Did you want him to style me?”

Kardashian responded, “You said, ‘I’m not joking! I really want Kanye to style me.’ And so I said, ‘OK,’ and then I come back in and you’re fully butt naked.”

Jenner verified the case to Harvey, 63, weeks later on as well as discussed that the pair bound over their love of style.

“We started having a few cocktails, and we were having so much fun,” she claimed at the time. “And as girls do when they all get together, we ended up in my closet, looking at clothes and some stuff, and she started trying some stuff on. She just took off her jeans and went for it.”

