Kris Kardashian insists her son Rob is an “exemplary father”

Kris Jenner has been praising a lot lately what a good dad her son Rob Kardashian is, and how much her life has changed since Dream Renée was born, even though her relationship with Blac Chyna had ended.

Recently on the podcast ‘Pretty Messed Up’ the matriarch of the famous clan expressed herself about her only son: “He’s very good, terrific, he’s a phenomenal father. His daughter Dream is a sweetheart, and he couldn’t be more in love with her. He is a great father, and that is a great achievement because nobody is perfect and you never know what will happen to your children, but he is natural, he is a really wonderful father ”.

Happy National Daughter Day @dream

Sources close to Rob assure that he is living one of the best stages of his life, personally fatherhood has given him new illusions, he takes care of his health, and consequently, he has lost a lot of weight. Regarding his business life, he is very focused on his sock design business, which has been very successful.