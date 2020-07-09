Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard as a couple : their love story

They are a couple loved it and is very followed on Instagram. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been together since 2007, a record in Hollywood ! If they confess not be of the great romantics, its humor and complicity are one of the couples more soldiers for the film.

Meet Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

The two actors met in 2007 at a dinner between friends. Their chemistry is immediate and they quickly become crazy in love. Two years after their meeting, Dax Shepard asked Kristen Bell to marry, and she accepts. The couple decided to get involved, but you have to wait for the marriage to be legalized for same-sex couples in California to take advantage of this opportunity.

In 2010 we come together in the cinema was in Rome by Mark Steven Johnson, or even in the film Veronica Mars 2014.

Quickly, the pair of stars smoothing of the fans for the interviews, the municipalities or their alchemy in the trays. That the love of the parody and are not afraid to make declarations of love in front of the cameras.

The marriage of Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

When the Defense of Marriage Act legalizes gay marriage in California June 26, 2013 Kristen Bell marriage proposal publicly Dax Shepard on Twitter, to which he agreed.

The couple made a choice very far from the usual weddings of the stars of luxury. They have refused to organize a the wedding ceremony and married, without a host, in the County Clerk’s Office in Beverly Hills. For the occasion, Kristen Bell had opted for a cute and simple black suit. A ceremony and a simple framework that you have filled out the actress, very moved, he cried during the exchange of vows. She told CBS Sunday Morning : “We got married in a small room in the palace of justice, in Beverly Hills, and is still one of the best days of my life.”

Children of Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell gives birth to her first girl Lincoln March 28, 2013. The following year, was born in the small Delta, December 19, 2014. The couple has entrusted you do not want other children, not to be “overcome” in front of the kids in the family !

The topic of parenting, close to the heart of Kristen Bell. For the show of Ellen Degeneres, presents the chronicle “Momsplaining,” in which he outlined the situations faced by many parents. She also has become in the two films Bad Mothers.

On Instagram, the couple is to share the daily life with the family while still taking care to hide the faces of the two girls.