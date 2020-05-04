Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard will waive the rent for the tenants of apartments

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard come really a good place.

In the midst of the pandemic of coronavirus that has made people around the world sick, linked to their home and without work, the couple’s beloved Hollywood is doing its part to lend a helping hand.

A representative confirmed that the couple had waived the rent collection in April for their tenants in California, where the State is currently under the roof of a home with a lot of people in danger of unemployment.

In addition to new on rents, reported for the first time by TMZthe actress has also made a donation to No Kid Hungry, which has focused its efforts on feeding children and families in need during the closure of the schools due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Bell was a gift of 150 007,96 $ to the organization – 7,96 $ paid by his two daughters, Lincoln, 6 and Delta, 5.