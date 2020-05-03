Kristen Bell could participate in the reboot of Gossip Girl

That would be Gossip Girl without the sweet voice of Kristen Bell ? For those of you who don’t know, it is the actress of Veronica Mars, which was hiding behind the voice of GG. A role that he would like a glove, so well that it is difficult to imagine the reboot of Gossip Girl without it.

Kristen Bell in the remake of Gossip Girl ?

If Serena, Blair, Dan and the others will not participate in the remake of Gossip Girl, Kristen Bell remains noncommittal about his return in the series. When Entertainment Weekly asked her if she will lend her voice to the famous Gossip Girl, she replied “maybe… I’ll never tell”. A nice reference to his role in the original series, which concluded each episode on the phrase “And who I am ? It’s a secret I won’t tell you ever. XOXO. Gossip Girl”.

It was not necessary any more to fans of the series to convince themselves of the return of the actress in the 2020 version of Gossip Girl. A nice nod to the original series that can only delight the public.

The reboot of Gossip Girl expected for 2020

In recent years, rumors have been many on the idea of the rebirth of Gossip Girl from its ashes. The reboot of the famous series déboulera on HBO Max soon, probably at the time of the launch of the platform scheduled for spring 2020.

The series will focus on a new generation of high school students from Manhattan and Blair Waldorf, Serena Van Der Woodsen, Nate Archilbald, or even Dan Humphrey will therefore, a priori, not of the party. The opportunity for the writers to imagine new stories and juicy, who give pride of place to social networks. Because now, it is no longer on his blog that Gossip Girl should be, but on Snapchat and Instagram. An evolution that will shake the small world of the Upper East Side.