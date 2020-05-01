Kristen Bell deconstructs the myths around the vagina in a humorous video

Every Wednesday, on the sidelines of the talkshow ofEllen de Generateactress Kristen Bell – star of the series The Good Place – this in a short format called Momsplaining, which treats of parenthood. In the last episode particularly refreshing, it tackles precisely with a lot of humour to the myths that we hear often about the vagina. How to clean it ? A buffer can he stay stuck ? What about intercourse during pregnancy ? Some of the topics that are discussed without taboo and with a lightness in the company of a professional health-care advice. It’s worth the detour.