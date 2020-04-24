Kristen Bell : Deemed “not cute enough” at her first castings

Thanks to the movement #MeToo initiated by Tanara Burke, the women protested the sexual harassment, the assaults of which they have been and are victims, as well as the importance of physics in society. Kristen Bell has also been the experience : at the beginning of her career, the actress was deemed “not nice enough“at the end of castings.

It is Vanity Fair that Kristen Bell has made this confession surprising. The actress of 29 years and ex-heroine of the series Veronica Mars remembered of his first castings and the mixed reactions that it aroused. It says in particular : “At the hearing, I was told : ‘well, you’re not cute enough to play the role of the pretty girl, but you’re not quite eccentric to play the role of the girl’s bizarre.’“

“I said to myself ‘ok, is this mean that I can’t be actress ?’“, asked Kristen Bell at the time. Fortunately, times have changed : “These categories have almost disappeared. There is a big grey area full of beautiful stories that we can tell… stories that have people who are not forced to have only one characteristic.“