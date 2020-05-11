Kristen Bell, en route for baby # 2

The family is growing. “I can confirm that Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are expecting their second child, they are thrilled”announced a spokesperson for the couple. Married since October 2013, the actress The Hit And Run and the star of Parenthood are already parents of a little girl named Lincoln and aged for 15 months.

Last August, Kristen was confiding to Us Weekly about her status as a mother. “I love it. It is a state intoxicating”. For the beautiful blonde 33 year old, motherhood is a personal growth : “I am dedicated to my daughter. I love to cook for my family and feel present for them. Lincoln I miss so much when I’m not at home “.

For his part, Dax Shepard, also welcomed this new life. ” It looks like he’s made a new best friend”was amused on the set of Ellen DeGeneres for some time after the birth of their daughter. “It speaks to it and sings with it all day long. It is wonderful”.

The actress is expected to be back this year on the big screen for a film adaptation of his hit series Veronica Mars, abruptly halted in 2007 much to the dismay of the fans. In the meantime, congratulations to the parents !