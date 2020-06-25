Kristen Bell expresses more a character métis ‘Central Park’

Bell, actress blanca loved to have played Anna in the movie franchise “Frozen”, says Molly in the musical comedy buzzing about the Tillermans, a family that lives in the Central Park. Its output is one of the last examples of the calculation of a racial that happens in Hollywood and in the world after the death of George Floyd in custody in Minneapolis.

“This is the time to recognize our acts of complicity. Here is one of mine. Playing the character of Molly in the Central Park shows a lack of knowledge of my privilege is pervasive,” wrote Bell on Wednesday in the title of a picture showing a declaration of the series in your account of Instagram verified.

“The launch of a character of mixed race with a actress white-mine the specificity of the mixed race and the experience of Black americans.”

“It was wrong and we, the team of Central Park, we’re committed to doing things correctly,” wrote Bell. “I’m happy to assign this role to someone who can give a representation much more accurate and I am committed to learn, grow and do my part for equality and inclusion.”