Kristen Bell gives $ 150,000 to children

Kristen Bell has signed a check and the two girls emptied their piggy banks to the effect that they have donated 150 007,96 $ to the charity No Kid Hungry in the aftermath of the crisis of the COVID-19.



André Duchesne

The Press

“When my girls (Lincoln, 6 years, and Delta, 5 years old) asked me what I was doing, they wanted to also help by emptying their piggy banks. It is for this reason that the amount remitted is a little strange. I can only be proud of them, ” wrote the star Frozen 2 on his account Instagram.

Several other artists have announced in the last hours and the last few days that they were going to help organizations in these difficult times of pandemic.

Thus, according to the magazine People, Chiara and Russell Wilson, made a donation of one million meals to a food bank so that the couple of actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have promised to pay one million dollars to food banks in the United States and Canada (Reynolds was born in Vancouver).