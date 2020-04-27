Kristen Bell has written a book for children

Kristen Bell is now author of books for children.

The actress, 39-year-old known for his roles in the film franchise Frozen, The Good Place of the NBC, Veronica Mars, and Gossip Girl is expanding her skills to include not only the singing, theatre, production and co-creation of a company – she and her husband Dax Shepard have started a Hello Bello together – but also being a published author.

Bell has announced the book on January 22, 2020

In a video to Instagram on the 22nd of January, Bell had alerted his nearly 13 million followers on Instagram on his book, The World Needs More Purple People. The actress and mother – she and Shepard have two daughters named Lincoln and Delta – have explained that she co-wrote the book for children with her “boyfriend” engineering and the creative director Benjamin Hart after “having seen how the conversation is cultural is strongly inclined towards the things that divide us, our differences. “

She continued by saying, “And this seemed to be a story incomplete, because there are so many more things that bring us together actually. And, well, the world needs more people purple is born! (And I’m very proud of it :)). ”

What is “The world needs more people, purple”?

The book follows the journey of a child to become a person in purple. But what is a person purple? According to the book description on the website of the publisher Penguin Random House, a person’s purple is known for doing a number of things.

First, they “always ask very good questions”. Secondly, “they bring together their family, their friends, and their communities.” Thirdly, “they are defending that which is right”. “They like to laugh.” Simply, “a person’s purple is a super-hero of all days.”

Penny Purple will guide the reader in his journey to become a person of purple. The description of the book call it “hilarious” and “joyful”. The underlying message is to defend “the things that unite us as humans”.

When will be released “The world needs more people, purple”?

The book of Bell and Hart – a first for the two – to be released the June 2, 2020. However, it is already available for pre-order. The World Needs More Purple People is a book of 40 pages and costs 17,99 $ for a edition hardcover. According to the publisher Penguin Random House, the book is suitable for children from three to seven years. For those who do not want the physical book, an audio book narrated by Bell and an ebook are also available for pre-order.

Kristen Bell speaks on stage at the Winter TCA Tour, 2020 January 19, 2020 | David Livingston / .

The World Needs More Purple People is illustrated by Daniel Wiseman which, according to its website, has published more than 10 books for children, such as When Your Lion Needs a Bath of Susanna Leonard Hill and Goodbye Brings a Hello Dianne White.

In an interview in October 2019 with HuffPost, Bell and Shepard have shared their favorite books to read before you go to bed with their daughters where they have named Quackenstein Hatches a Family by Sudipta Bardhan-Quallen, The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein and Dear Girl Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Paris Rosenthal. We can’t help but think that their list of reading materials will lengthen the June 2, 2020 to include The World Needs More Purple People.