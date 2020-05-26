Kristen Bell : her 5 year old daughter always puts on diapers, and this is not a problem

Mother of two children, Kristen Bell do not hesitate to talk about parenting and all that goes with them without any taboo. The actress that we saw in Veronica Mars and The Good Place confides without detour in his podcast dedicated to the maternity, Momsplaining with Kristen Bell. In the last episode, she is back on the potty training, citing the case of his two daughters, Lincoln (7 years) and Delta (5 and a half years).

Two children, both learning to clean different

Each child is unique and learns things at their own pace. Kristen Bell knows all too well, and she does not hesitate to remind us regularly. Speaking on the theme of potty training, she has explained that her daughters have not had the same experience. For Lincoln, things are made very quickly. “My eldest daughter, at 21 months, we have only suggested that she uses the toilet in another room, and she only ever wore layer after that. […] We laughed in bed with my husband like “Why does everyone make such a story ? It is so easy to make them use the potty, you just tell the kid to use the toilet !””, she told, laughing.

Each child’s own pace !

If everything went quickly for Lincoln, the Delta needs more time to learn the cleanliness. “Currently, my youngest daughter was 5 and a half years, and she still wears diapers”explains and Kristen Bell. The one who doubles the voice of Anna in the original version of The Snow Queen don’t seem to be worried, on the contrary. “All children are different,”, relativizes-t-it. And she has a good reason ! To be clean, a child needs to go at his pace, without rush and without pressure.