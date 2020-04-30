Kristen Bell: her children don’t like ‘The Snow Queen’

The couple, married since December 2018, currently this confinement period in their house, and Priyanka Chopra has revealed that she took advantage of his free time to acquire a new skill by asking her husband to give him piano lessons.

She told Vogue: “I started the piano, my husband and me to teach. I had never played before but I’ve always wanted to learn to play an instrument, so I asked him to make me over 30 or 45 min every day”.

Nick, aged 27 years, also serves as a fitness coach and a partner, write to Priyanka, and the beautiful brunette has also started taking dance lessons online.

She added, “I also started to take dance classes hip-hop, because I miss dancing!”

And although the containment due to the coronavirus has been difficult, the star of the “Quantico”, aged 37 years, is finally thankful to be able to spend good times with Nick.

Speaking to Vogue, she said: “The fact of being in quarantine made me realize that certain times of stress through which we pass in our lives the usual are not always significant.”

Moreover, Priyanka has recently revealed that she “wanted absolutely to” found a family with the star of the Jonas Brothers, admitting, however, that they were both too busy to have children right now.

When she was asked if she had found a family, the star replied: “For the moment, this year is really busy for me in terms of the amount of work I have and the work that I’ve supported. But starting a family is very important to my eyes and this has always been the case. This is something that I really want to do and I hope that when God chooses, and that it will be the right time, it will happen. “

Nick is currently the only member of the Jonas Brothers to not have children, while his eldest brother, Kevin Jonas has two daughters with his wife Danielle: Nafta, aged six years, and Valentina, aged three years. Moreover, the joint of Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, is currently waiting for their first child.