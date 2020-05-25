Kristen Bell : her daughter 5 year old daughter and a half “still wears diapers”

No child is the same and that, Kristen Bell knows this well. The mother of two girls, Delta, born in 2014, and Lincoln, born in 2013, the heroine of the series The Good Place had discussed the question of the acquisition of the cleanliness in a new episode of his podcast, parental Momsplaining with Kristen Bell. She said that her daughter aged 5 and a half years “always dressed in layers“. A clear difference with his eldest daughter Delta for which to stop the layers has been a mere formality.

“My eldest daughter, at 21 months, we have only suggested that she uses the toilet in another room, and she only ever wore layer after that “, explained Kristen Bell. And remember :” We laughed in bed with my husband like “Why everyone makes a dish ? It is so easy to make them use the potty, you just tell the kid to use the toilet”. “

Finally, it is clear that the suggestion was not enough for Delta, which is struggling to go barter its layers against the toilet. ” All children are different “added the actress, a philosopher, who has chosen to wait until her daughter feels ready.

Mom blossomed, Kristen Bell speaks regularly, without taboo, and with humor, of his family life. She had, moreover, met with a resounding success at his demonstration of breastfeeding with a grapes and a croissant.

You want to talk about it between parents ? Give your opinion, to bring your testimony ? It is found on https://forum.parents.fr.

