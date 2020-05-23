Kristen Bell : Her daughter Delta (5 and a half years) “still wears diapers”

Kristen Bell comes to the defense of children who have difficulty to go to the potty. In a new episode of his podcast, Momsplaining with Kristen Bell, the american actress explained that her daughter Delta (5 and a half years) “always dressed in layers“.

“My eldest daughter, at 21 months, we have only suggested that she uses the toilet in another room, and she only ever wore layer after that“said the actress The Good Place, referring to its small Lincoln (7 years). “We laughed in bed with my husband like ‘Why everyone makes a dish ? It is so easy to make them use the potty, you just tell the kid to use the toilet‘”she recalled.

“Currently, my youngest daughter was 5 and a half years, and she still wears diapers”, she confided, in speaking of his little Delta. “All children are different“added Kristen Bell, who seems to like other parents, stars handle the situation with patience and serenity.

Lincoln and Delta are the only two girls from the marriage of Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. The two actors have been together since September 2017. They had waited symbolically as California legalizes gay marriage before getting married, October 17, 2013, in Beverly Hills.

During the containment, Dax Shepard has managed a feat : to operate itself with a surgeon in FaceTime. He heroically managed to extract a metal pin in the wrist, placed by the doctor that her bones stay in place during the healing process.