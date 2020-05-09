Kristen Bell : Her guilty pleasure of which her husband is private

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are married since 2013, but love each other for more than ten years. What the actress revealed in Veronica Mars admire about the father of her two children, is that he won each day of his battle against his addictions. Shepard was addicted to drugs until the age of 29 years. He celebrated, on September 2, 2018, fourteen years of sobriety. His wife, the appreciation on the social networks. For all that, this does not prevent Kristen Bell is smoking a small joint from time to time…

Invited guest of the podcast WTF with Marc Maronthe star of 38 years has been very relaxed on the issue : “I smoke next to my husband and it didn’t seem to mind… long Live the grass !“Kristen adds that she smokes about once per week : “If I’m exhausted, and that we will move to watch 60 Minutes [un magazine d’info de CBS, NDLR]no , why not ?“The host of the podcast, himself a former drug addict, has paid tribute to Shepard for his strength. Bell then added that he had even one day allowed to take the ecstasy in the evening and he would be there to take care of it. “He no longer has the right because it does not support. His brain did not have the right components to manage.“As a reminder, California is historically one of the most tolerant toward cannabis. Its consumption for medical purposes is legal since 1996, and its recreational use for adults over 21 years of age is from two years ago.

The 2nd of September on Instagram, Kristen Bell was posting a long message to celebrate this 14th anniversary so important to Dax Shepard. The actress, praising her courage and her commitment to him and declaring his love : “I love you like I never thought able to love someone one day and I want you to know it. I see you. I see it as you work hard. You are an example of a human being.“

Monday, September 17, Kristen Bell attended the 70th ceremony of the Primetime Emmy Awards. The series The Good Place it is the heroin was nominated twice : best actor in a comedy series (Ted Danson), and best guest star (Maya Ruduolph). Season 3 arrives on 27 September on CBS and almost instant on Netflix in France.