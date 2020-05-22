Kristen Bell : his astounding revelation about her daughter Delta of 5 years

Kristen Bell has delivered an astounding revelation about his daughter Delta’s 5-year-old and its use… layers.
Kristen Bell has spicy anecdotes about his children ! The mother of a small Deltaborn in 2014 and Lincolnborn in 2013, Kristen Bell has told how his two daughters have learned to be clean. And it turns out that his older brother is very early ! In fact, she quickly swapped the layers… to the toilet mum and dad, as a big girl ! “My eldest daughter, at 21 months, we have suggested that she uses the toilet in the other room, and she has never used layer from there”explained Kristen Bell to Maya Rudolph and Casey Wilson Wednesday, 20 may, in one episode of the show entitled “Momsplaining with Kristen Bell”.
She still remembers : “We were lying in bed, my husband said ‘Why is it that people make a drama of this story of popo ? It is so simple. Tell burlap the children to use the toilet.” But it was not the same thing to his other daughter, Delta, who is 5 and a half years… door, for its part, always with the layers, much to the chagrin of his parents. “The children are so different from each other”stressed Kristen Bell.
A mother’s protective
Delta and Lincoln are the fruit of the love between Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, american actor, age 45 years, who began their love story in 2007 before getting married in 2013, during a ceremony, very secret, away from prying eyes.
A private life that the family preserves. On social networks, Kristen Bell publishes many photos of the underneath of his life with mom overbookée, between humour and sensitivity. And if it shares many of the photos, she makes it a point of honour to protect the anonymity of its bits of cabbage… concealing their face !
