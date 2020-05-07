Kristen Bell : how she transformed her buttocks for the Golden Globes

With its dozens of photographers, hundreds of journalists and millions of tv viewers across the world, the Golden Globes put pressure on the actors that participate in them. And everyone is doing the best to appear in the best light for this exceptional evening. Kristen Bell, the heroine of the series ” Veronica Mars “, has chosen to share with its followers the underside of his preparation before setting foot on the red carpet and be mitraillée by the photographers. Silver mask for bright skin, makeup session… Kristen Bell transforms live on her stories, on Instagram. But more importantly, it reveals the secret of her buttocks, a simple idea and has already been seen… the padded shorts ! On the story, we find the actress wearing this underwear, not very attractive, but the immediate effect under her black evening dress by Jenny Packham. The actress is not the first to have given in to this trend, Kylie Jenner is a fan of the padded shorts that she puts on when she has the opportunity.

She snubs the worldly

After the ceremony, the Hollywood stars partied together at a great after-party in Los Angeles. But Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shephard (who was celebrating this day as his birthday), have snubbed social outing. Instead, they preferred to return home to play the board game The Settlers of Catania. On Instagram, one discovers the couple in full, part, around a table, still holding gala… And always with the padded shorts !