Kristen Bell is happy in the end moving (Spoilers)

Kristen Bell speaks on the final moving to The Good Place. Attention spoilers.

After 4 seasons, it is already the end for The Good Place. The series just ended on NBC and Netflix in one episode, very moving and very spiritual. Each character has to say goodbye to the way which they like the most. The adventure in the afterlife of Jason, Ms., Chidi and Eleanor came to an end in a satisfactory manner.

Of course, the feeling is bitter-sweet because we would have liked the series to last longer but as they say, all good things must come to an end. Nothing is eternal, not even the paradise and that is the lesson that can be drawn from this final full of emotion. Attention, this article is spoiler.

In the previous episode, Soul Squad and Michael have found the solution for people to take advantage of the Right Place without becoming zombies jaded. They have designed a door that allows souls to go once they really feel alleviated. They can take advantage of the Good Place as long as they want and when the time came, their energy goes back in to the universe.

In an interview with EW, Kristen Bell is assigned on that end bitter-sweet The Good Place : “The fact that once you have all that you strive to win, this is still not sufficient. What you need to win, it is the acceptance of the decision complex internal letting go. It was so beautiful the way they have mixed the world in the Right Place, because it is true. There’s a line that really summarizes things well : “The holidays are fun because they have an end.” If everything was a delight, all the world would he be happy ? I don’t think. Part of the motivation and passion explains why this is the trip [qui compte], not the destination. And I was very happy to the end, “love a cow” that has occurred. “

Each rest in peace

Jason was the first of the 4 to feel ready, then it was Ms. but she has changed her mind and decided to become an architect of the above and beyond to help his neighbor. Chidi was the next to feel that this was the moment for him, but Eleanor wasn’t ready to let go of the love of his life. She ends up eventually accept that it was time for Chidi to leave. Eleanor then leaves to the pursuit of which will make it finally complete.

In a first time, Eleanor goes off to look for Mindy St Clair for her to pass the tests of the afterlife. It is always recognized Mindy and think that help is what will help itself to be peace, but this is not it. The purpose of Eleanor is to help Michael to achieve his dream : to be human. It, therefore, to see the Judge to allow the former demon to become human and live a normal life on earth and opening it to a future uncertain but exciting.

This time was the favourite time of Kristen Bell : “It was my favorite moment of this last episode. The fact that the final mission of Eleanor is to give the gift to the person who has been there for her from start to finish, which was his enemy and then his frénnemi, and finally one of his closest allies. The fact that she could use her influence with the judge to give him the ultimate gift made me smile. And what made me even more excited is that Mary Steenburgen [la véritable épouse de Ted Danson] jumped on the opportunity to play his professor of guitar. “

After the farewell touching Janet, Eleanor crosses, finally, the door and its essence dissipates into the universe and its particles descends on Earth to help one last time, his friend Michael. While a man was about to throw a mail for Michael, one of the particles Eleanor alights on him and he decides to pick up the letter and give it to Michael.

For Bell, this moment is like a little boost that pushes them to do a good deed : “These are the tiny voice in your head that say :” Don’t throw the mail of this person. Walk up to their door. It takes two seconds and it will likely make their day. “I would love to believe that this is what is happening. It is a beautiful way to think about it. Because we are all one, no ? We are all part of one another. We wanted to believe it or not. There is something that connects us all. I’d love to believe that people who die become particles twinkling are the voices inside our head we give good advice. “

This idea softened a bit the situation and shows that the memory of the characters continue to live and that they still play a role in the universe : “This is a nice example that shows that the efforts have paid off. You don’t have just walked in the door, you became something that helped someone else. And the main lesson here is that you can be something that helps someone else your whole life if you wish. “

The Good Place is available in France on Netflix.

Source : EW / Credit ©NBC