Kristen Bell is hot to remake the voice of Gossip Girl in the reboot

A few weeks ago, the whole Internet was in an uproar when they learn that a reboot of Gossip Girl was in the starting blocks of the next HBO Max, the future platform for streaming of Warner. The two original creators, I named Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, will take over the reins of this project that is expected already on a firm footing. And the good news is that an actress from the series mother could be the part for this comeback planned by 2020. Finally, his voice, at least.

Interviewed by MTV in the last edition of the Comic-Con of San Diego, Kristen Bell did not hesitate to address the matter Gossip Girl. “I have an email from Josh Schwartz for my birthday and I mentioned, she confesses about this reboot is unexpected. I find it really exciting,”. For info, the actress, that is best known for having played the heroine of Veronica Mars, was used as the narrator lending his voice to none other than Gossip Girl herself.

Would she be motivated to slip again in the skin of the queen of gossip in new york ? “Of course”she said with a look full of malice at the journalist. With a little luck, this will not be the one to make his comeback. “We all contacted them to let them know that this project seen the light of day and that we would very much like to see them involved, if they want to, ensures the showrunner, Josh Schwartz, in an interview for TVLine. But we did not want this project to be dependent on their participation. They have played these characters for six years, and if they think it is enough, we want to respect that”.