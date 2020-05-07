Kristen Bell is in great shape in the first trailer for Veronica Mars

The quiet, the friends, the trailer for season 4 of Veronica Mars is finally here ! Five years after the return of the series on the big screen, thanks to the donations of fans, Veronica Mars back on the platform Hulu for a miniseries of eight episodes.
In the trailer below, you will be able to discover what the detective full of resources interpreted by Kristen Bell is become and what adventures you will embark from the Friday, July 26. It warns you, Veronica Mars is more ascent than ever this season, as we see her pointing a weapon and use a taser against an attacker, before posting her photo on Instagram !
“When your best friend is murdered before your 17th birthday, you have a hard time having pity,” said Veronica in the trailer.
It is going to hurt !
This is spring break in Neptune, California, the students were let go and the partyers are killed, which is very bad for tourism. This is where Veronica Mars is involved. The family of one of the victims request to Mars Investigations to find the one who killed his son. And after ? Well, it will be necessary to follow the season eight episodes, which will pit it again a wealthy elite to the working class, to find out.
The trailer shows several moments in LoVe (Logan/Veronica), of the punchlines well felt and several characters in danger. Will we be entitled to what left in-hear Kristen Bell during an interview with E! News ?
The actress had explained to Erin Lim that “the return would result in a season controversial”. How ?
“I’m excited that people will see it and I do look at certainly not Internet when the series will be broadcast in”, she announced. “The public is going to react strongly to certain events.”
The cast of the season Veronica Marsyou can also find Jason Dohring in the role of Logan Echolls and Enrico Colantoni in one of Keith Mars. Among the prestigious guests, we find J. K. Simmons in the role of Clyde Prickett, Patton Oswalt in the role of Penn Epner, Kirby Howell-Baptiste in the role of Nicole, Ryan Hansen in the role of Dick Casablancas, Clifton Collins Jr. in the role of Alonzo, Max Greenfield in the role of Leo, Percy Daggs III in the role of Wallace, David Starzyk in the role of Big Dick, Francis Capra in the role of the Weevil and Izabela Vidovic in the role of Matty Ross.
Rob Thomasthe creator of the series, is again at the controls with as executive producers Diane Ruggiero-Wright, Dan Etheridge and Kristen Bell.
The eight episodes will be broadcast on Hulu on Friday 26 July in the United States. It is unknown when the series will be available in France.