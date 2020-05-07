Kristen Bell is in great shape in the first trailer for Veronica Mars

The quiet, the friends, the trailer for season 4 of Veronica Mars is finally here ! Five years after the return of the series on the big screen, thanks to the donations of fans, Veronica Mars back on the platform Hulu for a miniseries of eight episodes.

In the trailer below, you will be able to discover what the detective full of resources interpreted by Kristen Bell is become and what adventures you will embark from the Friday, July 26. It warns you, Veronica Mars is more ascent than ever this season, as we see her pointing a weapon and use a taser against an attacker, before posting her photo on Instagram !

“When your best friend is murdered before your 17th birthday, you have a hard time having pity,” said Veronica in the trailer.

It is going to hurt !