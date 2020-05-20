Kristen Bell is launching its very first line of skincare based CBD

Has the approach of her 40 years, the actress Kristen Bell at the head of the series Veronica Mars and more recently The Good Place, has just announced the release of its line of skincare called Happy Dance. Conquered by the care products Lord Jones – who has made the CBD its star ingredient – the actress decided to enjoy a wider audience of these cannabis products to the soothing properties. Having had a coup de coeur two years ago for the body lotion that has relieved his back problems, Kristen Bell partnered with the label to offer a line of care more affordable. The idea ? Use a derivative of the hemp to offer a line of input range : the Happy Dance. “Taking care of yourself should not be an event“he told us. Very involved in the process of the creation to the packaging, Kristen Bell has leveraged its knowledge of skincare held thanks to the valuable advice from makeup professional on location shooting. While at the beginning of the pandemic, it has already distributed a few products to caregivers, they will come out officially in October next. Case to follow, so…

