Kristen Bell : Its terrible error on the day of his wedding anniversary

When one loves, one does not count. And clearly, Kristen Bell forgot to synchronize his watch with that of her husband, Dax Shepard. Monday, 21 October 2019, the actress, 39-year-old blurted out that she could not remember a day where they were married and, fatefully, did not know what time to celebrate his wedding in Cyprus. “Our family and friends we were reminded last week, that it was our 5 yearssays it on the social networks. In reality, none of us would be remembered. This is because we are celebrating our commitment to each moment. I find that, when you live by being grateful for each moment, the dates become useless.“This should serve you as an excuse if however you had a small hole memory.

The most knowledgeable among you will have realised that a mistake is all the same in this message, the wedding in Cyprus correspondent, not 5 years of marriage, but at 6. Because yes, after reading the comment from a fan on Instagram, Kristen Bell was aware of this little dumpling. “Oops, you’re right, it’s 6 !“, she simply wrote. It must be said that, when we love blindly, regardless of the months and the weeks. “Be able to wake up next to the one who works hard, who fights, who demonstrated patience and understanding in your relationship is the definition of loveshe continued. I don’t remember ever our anniversary, Dax, and I know that neither do you. And this is just one more thing that I like about you.“They are found, to believe that they both come, and Venus, and to (Veronica) Mars.