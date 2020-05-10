Kristen Bell lifts a taboo : “My daughter and I have had to…”

In Hollywood, Kristen Bell is one of those actresses as cool as glamour, gorgeous, but accessible, simplicity – like Jennifer Lawrence. Proof is his cool-down total evoking a small health issue that many would have preferred to be silent : the mother of two children had worms that have developed in his stomach before continuing their route in her intestines until… you know.

The star of the series Netflix The Good Place was invited, 25 February 2018, the second number of talk-show The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHalealso made available on the streaming platform. Kristen Bell has told with great naturalness to this scourge, many of whom are children, and their parents, are victims : “I had to two weeks ago. They are called pinworms. My children had. This is not painful, but it scratches. I’m not here to talk to you about worms, but I’ll do that : 50% of people over 15 years of age do not feel the symptoms, namely, itching. Your children catching them, because they put their hands in their mouth and this is how the eggs are ingested. Of course, I obviously looked for info on Google and it is very contagious.“

Decided to alert the population about this health emergency, Kristen Bell continues her story chilling : “You need to monitor and look at in their feces. When you wipe their butts. Ok, I’ve done it and I saw a little worm, ” continues the actress on an offbeat. I know, it is disgusting. My daughter, not the worm. In fact, if, the worm was also disgusting.“The whole family was thus treated : “We all took the treatment, but I believe that only Delta and I have been affected.“

For the past ten years, Kristen Bell is in a relationship with Dax Shepard. The couple married – a marriage low cost that they are very proud of – in 2013. They are the parents of two daughters : Lincoln, (4 years and a half) and Delta (3 years).