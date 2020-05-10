Kristen Bell looks as nice as in his films as on…

The smile of Kristen Bell is hard to miss and his flamboyant personality also.

At 37 years old, the Hollywood actress Kristen Bell is simply beautiful. After having gained popularity for her role of Veronica Mars in the tv series of the same name, she has gotten many roles that are also not gone unnoticed. Also, she has won several awards in her acting career such as “best tv actress” at the People’s Choice Awards and 2016 and “best actress in a new television series” at the People’s Choice Award for 2017.

This winter, we will have the chance to see her in the comedy Bad mom 2 alongside Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn. Otherwise, in the meantime, you can see it in the movie CHiPs; film directed by her husband Dax Shepard.

Kristen and Dax are in couple since September 2007 and became engaged in January 2010. The couple, however, refused to marry as long as the marriage was not legalized in California. Fortunately, they have not had to wait too long; 3 years after this announcement, on June 26, 2013, gay marriage in California was legalized. Following this announcement, Kristen asked Dax in marriage with the help of a publication Twitter. Of course, Dax has accepted, and the couple ended up getting married on October 17, 2013.

Today, the couple looks happier than ever and, as before, Kristen shines on its publications and always puts his energetic personality. Judging by her pictures, she looks as nice in real life than in the movies. Here is the proof!

Sources :

Image to the a :