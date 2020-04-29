Kristen Bell, Meghan Markle, Anne Hathaway looks white has the wind in its sails !

Since a few months, looks white make a true comeback in the stars. The proof in pictures with our slideshow.

And if 2019 was the year of the white ? In the last few months, this color, which some consider as not one, has made a comeback in the stars of the planet. Meghan Markle Anne Hathaway by way of Jennifer Lopez or princess Charlene of Monaco, looks totally white have a lot of success. Closer offers you to discover or re-discover, in images, the most beautiful looks in white worn by the stars since the beginning of the year 2019.

The opportunity to come back on the outfit that was Meghan Markleon October 2, during his official visit to Johannesburg, South Africa. On this day, alongside her husband, prince Harry, the mom of the little Archie opts for an immaculate dress designed by Hannah Lavery that she has associated with her shoes fetish signed Stuart Weitzman. Among the members of the european royal families, Meghan Markle is not the only one to appreciate the white. Charlene of Monaco it is, indeed, a crazy. Very regularly, the wife of prince Albert appears in looks to be immaculate, as the 19 November last year during the national day of monaco.

Melania in the G7, Anne Hathaway pregnant… The white is everywhere !

That same day, thousands of miles away, it is also a white dress that had been chosen Kristen Bell to unveil his star on the famous Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. When you are told that the white pick up a real comeback ! Last August, already, it is Melania Trumpthe first american lady, who was doing a output, all in white, during the G7 in Biarritz. In October, it is the actress Anne Hathaway who had her very cute baby bump on a red carpet, she also, in a long white dress.

You can also see in our slideshow of looks in white worn, in recent months, by Victoria Silvstedt, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Rowland, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, Olivia Culpo or even Jennifer Lopez.

