Kristen Bell – News, photos, videos, biography…

On July 18, 1980 a baby crying in a maternity ward in Huntington Woods (near Detroit, Michigan, USA). At this moment, all the world knows that this little girl of Polish descent, and irish named Kristen Anne Bell become a star of the small screen.

Eduquée in an environment that is catholic, Kristen Bell escapes from the straightjacket of religious with extracurricular activities that will lay the paving stones of his path to glory : the comedy and the singing. Two passions that she will at the age of 12 years in a room of the school in interpreting a banana and a tree in an adaptation of a story for child Raggedy Ann and Andy.

A year later, his mother makes him sign with an agent for him to find contracts. A good initiative on maternal, which has enabled the small Kristen multiply the number of appearances in local commercials.

In 1997, then aged 17 years, Kristen knows the joy and pain the same year . Happiness, since she landed the role of Dorothy Gale in the Wizard of Oz, a production of his high school ; and the pain as she loses her best friend in a car accident. A tragic event that lead him to live his life his background.

Kristen Bell multiplies the castings while continuing his studies of comedy. At the age of 21 years, she left the Tisch School of the Arts of New York for a role in a Broadway musical : The adventures of Tom Sawyer. 2001 seems to be his year because it is taken to play a small role in Pootie Tang (it is only visible for a short scene during the end credits) : a comedy of madness to a small budget, particularly with the comedian Chris Rock and rapper Missy Elliott.

Aside from that, Kristen Bell auditioned to interpret Chloe Sullivan in the series Smallville… and will not be considered. She then returns to Broadway (and has played alongside Liam Neeson and then back to the small screen by appearing in various series such as Deadwood.

The success really happens to Kristen Bell in 2004 with the series will know : Veronica Mars. The story of a teenage girl of 17 years who loves to solve mysteries criminals. Thanks to the role of Mars, the rewards showered : this is the Teen Choice Awards or at the Saturn Awards that she won for the title of best actress in a tv series). In parallel, she plays in Reefer Madness : The Movie Musical (2005), alongside Neve Campbell : a musical adaptation of a film whose main heroin : marijuana !

The year after that, we see in the teen-movie 50 pillsand then in the independent film The Receipt or even in horror movies Novel and Pulse. The latter (including Wes Craven, father of Screamis the origin) is in fact a remake of a feature-length japanese. This film, featuring Kristen Bell and singer Christina Milian celebrities, is rather badly received by the critics. But it takes more to destabilize Kristen Bell.

Indeed, 2007 is a pivotal year for the pretty blonde : on the one hand, because his series Veronica Mars stops after three years, by decision of the chain ; on the other hand, because she auditioned for the famous series Heroes she is a fan. And as a happiness never comes alone, she is taken to make the voice of the blogger of another successful series : Gossip Girl.

But the small screen is not enough for Kristen, who now wants to establish its reputation in the cinema : in 2006-2007, she ends up turning the comedy Fanboys (co-produced by Kevin Spacey) which should be out in 2009 ; and in 2008, released the romantic comedy Sans Sarah rien ne va. A busy schedule for the new America’s sweetheart !

Side private life, after being out for five years with Kevin Mann (producer 50 pills and Fanboys), the fantasy of the geeks that is Kristen Bell has now a relationship with Dax Shepard (who notably shot in My name is Earl).

Filmography :

Coming soon : When In Rome , Mark Steven Johnson

Soon : Serious Moonlight , of Cheryl Hines

2009 : Fanboys, Kyle Mann

2008 : Without Sarah, nothing goes, Nick Stoller

2007 : Ancient, of Renji Philip

Since 2007 : Gossip Girl (TV series)

2007-2008 : Heroes (TV series)

2006 : Roman, Angela Bettis

2006 : 50 Pills, Theo Avgerinos

2006 : The Receipt, Tim Garrick

2006 : Pulse, Jim Sonzero

2005 : Deepwater, David S. Marfield

2005 : Reefer Madness, Andy Fickman

2004-2007 : Veronica Mars (TV series)

2004 : Deadwood (TV series)

2004 : Gracie’s choice (TV series)

2003 : A summer with my father, Sam Pillsbury

2003 : The Shields (TV series)

2003 : Spartan, David Mamet

2001 : Pootie Tang, C. K. Louis