Kristen Bell no longer hear the character of Central Park, the mestizos, Molly Tillerman | News Ents & Arts

Kristen Bell says that she already does not listen to the role of the character métis Molly Tillerman in the cartoon series in the Central Park.

The star of Frozen, aged 39 years, made the announcement on the social network, the exchange of a message from the production team with her 14.4 million followers on Instagram.

In a message written next to the group’s statement, Bell said that the time had now come to recognize our own acts of complicity.

She continued: “Playing the character of Molly in the Central Park shows a lack of knowledge of my privilege omnipresent.

She has said that her casting has demonstrated its "privilege omnipresent"



“The launch of a character of mixed race with a actress white-mine the specificity of the mixed race and the experience of Black americans. That was wrong, and we, the team of Central Park, we are committed to doing things well.”

An actress with a black or mestizo to replace now with Bell in the role.

Bell said that he was “happy” to resign and to move the party to someone who can give a much more accurate representation”.

Recognizing the talent of the actress of The Good Place, and their early participation in the series, the statement that the team said that the reform was “an opportunity to get a good representation.”

He also apologized for any contribution that he would have been able to provide “the feeling of exclusion or removal”.

Central Park is a musical comedy that depicts a family that is struggling to save her home in the city park of Manhattan, New York.

Created by writers Loren Bouchard, Nora Smith, and his colleague, Frozen Josh Gadthe show was originally broadcast on Fox, but is now on the Apple TV.

Bouchard had defended the decision to play Bell in the role, saying that, despite the fact that the character with a black father and white mother, he could not imagine any other actress playing the role.

The team has pledged to do more to “create opportunities for people of color and Blacks in all functions and in all the projects.” He says that this promise of cover the positions of actor, writer, producer and post-producer.

Jenny Slate has also given the voice role for similar reasons



The statement concludes: “Our store and our living room will be better for the respect of the nuances and the complexity around the issue of representation and try to make things right.”

In a resignation that is almost identical, the actress and comedian Jenny Slate has declared that it would no longer play in the character of mixed-race Missy Foreman-Greenwald in the animated comedy of the Big Mouth, saying that she should be voiced by a black actor.

Slate pointed out that she had won the role of Netflix as “imperfect” and said that it was “an example of privilege, and white compensation for the unjust, carried out in a system of white supremacy in the society”.

The emissions of the united kingdom, which have recently been removed from the streaming platforms, due to the use of the face painted black, and the insensitivity to the perceived include Fawlty Towers, Little Britain and Bo Selecta.