Kristen Bell no longer listen to the voice of the mixed breed Molly Tillerman in the “Central Park” of Apple TV – JAPANFM

Kristen Bell no longer hear the character of Molly Tillerman, a character of mixed race with a black father and white mother in the next series of “Central Park” of Apple TV.

The output of the Bell is produced after the creator Loren Bouchard has defended the casting of the Bell in the month of January in the press tour winter of the Association of Critics of Television.

As reported by Variety, Bouchard said: “Kirsten is supposed to Molly; we can’t do it Molly. ”

He added: “But then we couldn’t do Molly white, and we could not make Kristen a mixed race, so we had to move forward. And then we got there and we said, “well … we have to keep doing our best to balance it, make a u-turn and give someone the opportunity to do the to get… A commitment to diversity is not a work rare, it is a commitment to improve things. “

Bouchard then explained that he was counting on the actor and executive producer of Central Park, and Josh Gad in the list of the cast.

Bouchard has detailed: “We have launched for the first time – in this case, it was the construction of a group of characters around [Josh Gad]. We just say: “Who are your friends? Who wants to work? Who is going to come to work? Who is going to be available? ‘”

Then, he detailed the list of the players: “And he had this list incredibly exciting people. And it was very obvious… Leslie Odom Jr. I had to be the father. Kathryn had to be the mom. Kristen had to be a girl. Tituss [Burgess] it had to be a child. These characters were in any obvious way, and then we have only had this problem. “

Bouchard continued with the defense of the casting of the Bell, saying, “This is not ideal, but [Bell] is the actress perfect for that role. ”

He would say later: “We have the responsibility to do two things… First, it is good to have a lot of guys that do things. ”

“This makes the show better if you don’t have a lot of guys. Diversity improves things. You will be exposed to a new idea, that will avoid a trap, you will avoid a shot if you have a lot of different voices in the room, that this is the room of writers, who are artists, whether it is production, whether it is in the cast… in the second place, you don’t want to get to the end of the path, in old age, look back and say: “we could have done better”, he added.

However, a few months later, and now Bell is outside the role of Molly Tillerman.

Bouchard, Josh Gad, Nora Smith, Halsted Sullivan and Sanjay Shah have issued a statement explaining why Bell would no longer be part of the sample.

It begins, ” Kristen Bell is an actress of extraordinary talent, who has joined the cast of Central Park from almost the first day of the development of the series – even before he has a character to play – and since then, it has delivered a funny, sincere and beautiful performance. ”

The statement continues: “But after reflection, Kristen, with all the creative team, acknowledges that the casting of the character of Molly is an opportunity to get a fair representation in the launch of an actress from a black or mestizo and give Molly a voice that resonates with all the nuances and experiences of the character that we have drawn. ”

They indicate that the Hood will remain out of the series, ” Kristen will continue to be a part of the heart of the series, in a new role, but we’re going to find a new actress to lend her voice to Molly. “

Then issued a statement of regret: “we deeply regret having contributed to the sense of exclusion or suppression of any person.”

The statement then continues: “Blacks and people of color have worked and will continue working on the Central Park, but we can do better. We are committed to creating opportunities for people of color and Blacks in all roles, in all of our projects behind the mic, in the room of writers, production and post-production. ”

They concluded: “The animation will be stronger for having so many voices, experiences and perspectives that we can bring to the industry. Our store and our living room will be better for the respect of the nuances and the complexity around the issue of representation and try to make things right. “

It is not known if the Park Central also re-define the roles of Stanley Tucci and Daveed Diggs. The two men that the actors express in the present, the role of women.

What do you think of the decision of Central Park to remove the Bell from the role of Molly Tillerman?

