Kristen Bell offers mussels, Dax Shepard this Holiday season

Kristen Bell think of the best Christmas gifts. And at best, we mean disturbing.

For it and Dax Shepardannual exchange of gifts of white elephants with their friends, the Frozen 2 star wanted to use a shock factor. And shock people, she did, then the actress was presented to the feast of Feasts, with a mold of the severed head of her husband as a gift. And don’t worry, she has published a lot of photos of the head on its history Instagram.

The head itself has the Bless this mess the actor’s face, the eyes and the mouth closed. True to the couple’s love for The Iron Throneit looks like it was pulled directly from the Hall of Faces presented in the promo of season 6 of the show.

Gushing about all of the gifts of white elephants, The right place The actress has written in three different articles on its history Instagram: “The prizes this year were amazing. And the theme of the penis. Many, many penis.”