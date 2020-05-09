Kristen Bell offers mussels, Dax Shepard this Holiday season

Rich Fury / Getty Images
Kristen Bell think of the best Christmas gifts. And at best, we mean disturbing.
For it and Dax Shepardannual exchange of gifts of white elephants with their friends, the Frozen 2 star wanted to use a shock factor. And shock people, she did, then the actress was presented to the feast of Feasts, with a mold of the severed head of her husband as a gift. And don’t worry, she has published a lot of photos of the head on its history Instagram.
The head itself has the Bless this mess the actor’s face, the eyes and the mouth closed. True to the couple’s love for The Iron Throneit looks like it was pulled directly from the Hall of Faces presented in the promo of season 6 of the show.
Gushing about all of the gifts of white elephants, The right place The actress has written in three different articles on its history Instagram: “The prizes this year were amazing. And the theme of the penis. Many, many penis.”
In a video of his friend opening the box with the head of Shepard to the inside, Bell has written: “But I have brought you something VERY special. That is what it is ??? A mold of the severed head of @daxshepard of course !!!”
As soon as the people have understood what there was in the box, all the party broke out in a mixture of laughter and screams. For his part, Shepard merely laughed and continued to eat his snack when Bell showed him the camera.
Of course, Bell has released videos and photos hilarious people posing with the severed head for the rest of the night.
In a selfie and the previous one on its history, Bell has shown the Frozen 2-a hat with a theme that unfortunately it has not ended up to take home. It was a black baseball cap with “Samantha?” written on the front, this is a shout out to a hilarious moment Olaf in the sequel to Disney.
In order not to miss a beautiful photo session, Bell placed the hat on the severed head of Shepard and shared the photo with his fans.
The star also shared photos of her friends posing with the head, as well as a photo of the head cold in her hand bag. I have to keep it safe, you know. It is a cargo delicate.
In one of the last videos of his story hilarious on Instagram Sunday, the mother of two children has been seen rocking a head almost too realistic in his hands before returning to give him a big old kiss on the lips.
As the caption of the video said: “@kristenanniebell drag gently with the severed head of @ daxshepard.” In another photo of the night, Bell smiled from one ear to the other for the camera, the wax figure of her husband sitting safely in his arms.
As the legend says, “Just the sweetest … not?”
Other gifts (much more tame) of the night included a bar candy Snickers giant, a pot cookie Batmobile, a cross stitch that reads “big tits”, and more. For its part, the Veronica Mars alum has ended up with a high-back yellow for his gift of white elephant. Although Shepard has advised not to open the box because the packaging gave him a look of penis.