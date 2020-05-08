Kristen Bell : Plan 3, SM and role-playing games with Dax Shepard ? They respond !

On Instagram, Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard have shared the screenshot of an email received asking them if they wished to comment on rumors about their sexual life, so that an article was about to go out on the subject. The couple has a favorite laugh.

“Star working on a story based on a source that says that Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have raised the possibility of make a plan to three and have fun with things sexual, as objects for SM, and they have spoken of a role-play. The source said that Kristen thinks that it is an insurance to prevent his marriage from flying splinters. If you want to comment on this story, please respond before noon, East coast time, Thursday, 11 October“one can read in the e-mail in question.

Kristen Bell (38 years old), with his humor, commented on this mail. “I would like very much to respond to, but this is difficult to talk with this gag around the mouth !“, she wrote on her account Instagram, followed by nearly 8 million subscribers. For his part, Dax Shepard (age 43) has also commented. “The only thing offensive in this story to the con, it is to say that @kristenanniebell does not do all these naughty things by wickedness but only to try to save his marriage. I think we all know that Bell is much more badass it. I give my turn up to 16h to comment, Star”, he wrote.

This article that Star wanted to do is undoubtedly related to the fact that Dax Shepard had mentioned the humor in a fake plan to three with an actor, during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres last year.

