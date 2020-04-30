Kristen Bell promises an end “punch” for The Good Place

All those who believed that The Good Place ended with its last episode aired are on the wrong road. Winter break requires, the comedy from Michael Schur offers a break all in all deserved… before coming back in full form on January 9, 2020. With five episodes still in stock before you bow out, the series is likely to surprise as she knows so well. And, according to its star Kristen Bell, it is not at the end of our sentences.

In an interview with Colliderthe actress expressed its enthusiasm for the outcome of The Good Placeplanned for the end of January next :

“It is an ending that is well worth the shot. We were all disappointed·e·s that the series stops, but we felt that it was the right thing to do. I don’t know if the series will return one day because the end is satisfactory. It is a whole bunch of things. It is a punch in the stomach, but it is satisfactory and we feel that this is where the story ends.”

So, yes, Kristen Bell is stingy with spoilers. But at the same time, we also like to The Good Place for its twists last-minute that make it unique in its kind. What is certain, however, is that it will be quite sad at the idea of not to see again Eleanor, Chidi, Jason and the others.