Kristen Bell promises to raise her girls to become “anti-racist”

Kristen Bell opens.

Talk with The Morning Beatthe Frozen the star shared how she had had conversations with her and her husband Dax Shepardgirls Lincoln, 7 and Delta, 5 years old, about social injustice and the way in which it is engaged to raise them so that they are “anti-racist”.

“I tried to understand how to talk about it publicly, but I had a lot of conversations with my children about what is happening at this point because I think part of the problem is the discomfort, and just because you are not comfortable it can never be the reason why no solution is found “, she explained. “But I think a lot of people are not comfortable to talk to the children.”

“We don’t need the black community to guide us in this time, they’re trying to survive,” continued Bell. “We need to understand as white Americans. So, one thing that I think is important is to talk to my children.”