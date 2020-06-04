Kristen Bell promises to raise her girls to become “anti-racist”

Michael Buckner / Variety / Shutterstock
Kristen Bell opens.
Talk with The Morning Beatthe Frozen the star shared how she had had conversations with her and her husband Dax Shepardgirls Lincoln, 7 and Delta, 5 years old, about social injustice and the way in which it is engaged to raise them so that they are “anti-racist”.
“I tried to understand how to talk about it publicly, but I had a lot of conversations with my children about what is happening at this point because I think part of the problem is the discomfort, and just because you are not comfortable it can never be the reason why no solution is found “, she explained. “But I think a lot of people are not comfortable to talk to the children.”
“We don’t need the black community to guide us in this time, they’re trying to survive,” continued Bell. “We need to understand as white Americans. So, one thing that I think is important is to talk to my children.”
A way that the Veronica Mars alum has educated his children in discussing frankly the events of Black Lives Matter. “I showed my daughters some of the images that occur at this time because I think they have more durability and resilience than what we give them”, she explained. “I showed them specifically the parallel of what was happening in Michigan, where there were white screaming past the cops, carrying guns and nothing happened, against people, sitting on the ground protesting peacefully, which is gas with tears.”
“I said: ‘What kind of problems do you see with this photo? Tell me what you are looking at this time,” said https://www.eonline.com/ “Bell continued.” And we had a discussion, very honest , hard uncomfortable, conversation about what was happening at this time because I will it, you can put it on my tombstone – I’m going to raise anti-racist. I’m going to. I will be with them forever. “
In addition to addressing the news, the mother of two children also uses his new book for children The world needs more people purple, which teaches children about racism and equality, to educate his family and others.
“One of the reasons why we wrote the book – obviously, the temperature of the world was not like that when we wrote the book – but the whole message of the book is to look for similarity, and I realize that this is not always an option and , you know, you can drill a thousand holes in this theory, but I think that when you’re a child, you need to be reminded because the evolution – she told us to find the differences; we want to separate us into groups that look like us, ” explained Bell. “I want to talk to my children, to the search of similarity and that the similarity is in the form of values of personality and action, not of color.”
To conclude the interview on a note stimulating, Bell has encouraged listeners to engage in a dialogue with their loved ones and take action. “This puts your hair behind your ear, and shows an open ear and a physical presence”, she said. “Talk is a wonderful first step in the white communities. Bring it to your table, don’t avert your eyes because it is uncomfortable.”
The right place The star added: “I do that with my children. This can be done. They have five to seven years. And can I tell you? They include. They understand why when they are adults, they will put their body between their brothers and sisters black and someone who tries to bully if the need arises. They know that this is what they do, and they have five to seven years. “
