Kristen Bell publishes a cliché edifying to better hand washing

People and royalty

Kristen Bell, the original voice of Anna in The snow Queen, has shared a photo of the before/after, which clearly shows that washing hands without soap is not enough to eliminate the bacteria.

The new coronavirus began to spread in our country, the hygiene is therefore more than ever a central concern. It is obvious that we need to cover the mouth and nose when we toussons or éternuons, but this is not all. It is also recommended to wash hands regularly, and not just with water.

Read also > Coronavirus : why are we flying “aircraft ghosts” ?

American actress Kristen Bell (known for her role in The Good Place) has shared some photos of hands under the ultraviolet light, making the dirt visible. In the first case, the hands are not washed, the second photo shows the result after a short wash in water, followed by a wash of the hands with water for six seconds. In all these cases, the bacteria remain on the hands. It is only when you use soap that there is a clear difference. The ideal would be to wash hands for thirty seconds. Most of the bacteria should then be gone. ” 30 seconds with soap yall !!“, concludes the actress below p hoto on Instagram.

With Belga