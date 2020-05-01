Kristen Bell releases the tenant

2020-03-24 12:30:06

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard do not charge a fee for the rent of their tenants in April to appease their concerns about the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

The couple has agreed to help the residents of their properties in Los Angeles, many of which are currently unable to work due to the order of “stay at home” issued in California to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, renouncing to the amounts the next month.

According to TMZ, a manager for the couple Pringus Property LLC, which has at least two residential buildings – has sent an email to the tenants this weekend to give them good news.

The manager, who would be the “ C. H. I. P. S. ” The sister of the star, expressed his support and empathy, and has promised to work with residents in the future to make things as comfortable as possible so that people adapt to life in the midst of the pandemic.

Last week, Kristen has expressed his pride towards her and the two girls, Dax, Lincoln, Delta, six and five years, after having emptied their piggy banks to add to the gift that she and her husband were to No Kid Hungry, a charity. dedicated to the elimination of hunger and poverty of children.

She wrote on Instagram: “NKH has always been there for children who need it. They work tirelessly to provide food to the famished bellies across the country. I encourage anyone with the means to share to make a donation too, any amount helps, so we can overcome this together.

“The reason why the number is odd, it is because when my children have heard me make the gift, they asked if they could also give money from their piggy bank”, she explained. “I couldn’t be more proud to add this extra and important 7 dollars and 96 cents.[heart eye emojis] (sic) “

