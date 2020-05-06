Kristen Bell reveals Dax Shephard accidentally ` upset ” her mom

Dax Shephard has become a little too intimate by sending an SMS to his mother-in-law recently, according to his wife, Kristen Bell.

During the episode on Tuesday of “The Ellen Show,“the actress of” The Good Place “found the mishap hilarious, detailing how Dax has accidentally written the wrong message to his mother.

“She was coming to town and he sends a text message such as “Be there at 11 o’clock’, and then sends it to another thing that says: ‘I look forward to seeing you this evening’”, explained Kristen to host Ellen DeGeneres. “He wanted to reply with a smiling face, a smiling face, a smiling face, and instead, it responds eggplant, eggplant, eggplant.”

“By the way, the minute you involve an emoji of an eggplant, the whole story changes,” said Kristen, laughing, noting how the response of Dax has also made the text of his mother more suggestive.

“This is not like the original [text] read, or what she had intended, but fortunately, she didn’t know that was an emoji of an eggplant. “

“It does now”, was ironisé Ellen.

This is not the first time that Kristen evokes the patterns of text that make laugh her mother.

During a special episode of mother’s day on “Jimmy Kimmel Live“In 2018, Kristen has shared a message she received from Lorelei Bell, who was looking for a little help after that Jimmy Kimmel has been chosen to host the Academy Awards this year.

“Hey Kristen, I know that you know Jimmy Kimmel and the Oscars. Then tell him to give you all the winners, for that you give me the winners and I can earn my night at the Oscars,” wrote Lorelei.

During the show Ellen, Kristen has also detailed a episode hilarious with his five year old daughter, Delta, who used petroleum jelly instead of a conditioner during a bath.

“And how you remove it is the following: there were three sets of shampoo Hello Bello, a series of clarifying shampoo, two sets of dishwashing soap, and then we still had to wait four days because none of this has worked,” said Kristen with a laugh.

The alum of “Veronica Mars,” also shares her six year old daughter Lincoln with Dax.

