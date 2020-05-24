Kristen Bell reveals how her breasts fit in her dress





Rich Fury/Invision/AP Kristen Bell arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

PEOPLE – The red carpet of the Emmy Awards has seen a parade Sunday held sumptuous. Moreover, the dress of the american actress Kristen Bell (the translator of Veronica Mars) has not gone unnoticed. Beige with flower patterns, the dress of the actress was shown by her cleavage very plunging.

Far from having to resort to surgery to have a chest perfectly maintained in its dress flower Kristen Bell used… scotch tape! Or more precisely, the adhesive medical waterproof Leukoflex. In a post Instagram published Monday, 19 September, the actress reveals in fact its a secret to the viewers with a sense of humor: “When you need that your breasts are naturally maintained in your dress “emmy”: step 1 : gets your nipple to your shoulder, step 2: do the same thing on the other side.”

A day earlier, Kristen Bell was showing to her fans her beauty before the Emmy Awards, always with a lot of self-deprecating humor. You can see it sometimes with patches on the face, sometimes with claws colored in the hair.

“I’m preparing for the Emmys… Watch and see… I doubt frankly that the patch on my mouth is really a care for the lips… I’m almost sure that my makeup artist just wanted to that I farm.”





