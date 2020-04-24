Kristen Bell reveals that she does not connect with her children during the pregnancy

Kristen Bell has a successful acting career, hot, playing the role of Anna in the hit films Frozen, as well as the role of Eleanor Shellstrop in the hit show of NBC’s The Good Place. She also has a wedding enviable with his colleague, actor Dax Shepard and his two adorable girls, Lincoln, 6 years, and Delta, 5 years.

Nowadays, it is clear that Bell is deeply committed to its children. It gives so much priority to his time with them that she left even early in the emissions of rewards to be able to return home. But although it feels obviously very close to her daughters, she has recently shared that this was not always the case.

The couple is very protective of their daughters

While Bell and Shepard are living their lives in the eyes of the public, they protect their children as much as possible. The girls have royalty hollywood for parents, but they do not continue to work as child actors.

And Bell and Shepard share rarely photos of children on social networks, preferring to protect their privacy. They even went as far to ask their fans not to buy magazines that publish photos not allowed of their children.

Kristen Bell was not always sure of want even children

Even if Bell had a plan for the child standard to become a mom one day, by the time she reached the age of 30 years, his career took off. She was not sure of wanting to suspend his work, and she didn’t even know if she felt the need to be a mum.

It wasn’t that she didn’t feel the need to take care of someone; she felt only that she could respond to this need by other means. “I derive so much satisfaction from my dogs,” she explained during an interview on The Motherly Podcast, “I’ve always loved feed, it is my language of love. But whether it be by buying the coffee of the stranger behind me or in preparing the dinner of my friends, I can scratch this itch. “

But Bell and Shepard had reached the point in their relationship where they had to decide whether or not to pursue parenthood. Shepard had the idea to ask their friends the most negative and who had children if they thought it was a good idea. Their friends were so enthusiastic about the parental experience that the couple has decided to go forward.

The pregnancy really did not look like what she expected

Kristen Bell | Christopher Polk / . for the People’s Choice Awards

When Bell was pregnant with Lincoln, she discovered that she did not have that maternal bond magic with her unborn baby which some women speak.

“When I got pregnant. . . and I’m not ashamed to say it and I don’t think you should be, I was also connected with the baby in my belly that if [a] a water bottle was in my belly “, she explained. “I said to myself:” I do not know you. I don’t know what you are. You give me sometimes a pain in the gas, but apart from that, we are going to meet and discuss this relationship. “

But this feeling somewhat distant has not been proven to be an indicator of what the new mom would feel at the arrival of her baby. Once Lincoln was in his arms, Bell felt that the connection with his daughter and her maternal instinct was activated.

She explained that at that time, “all the cliches are true, that you know just what to do when [the baby] fate. Some moments are difficult, some are easier, but you just gotta use your gut instinct. “

Bell has always had a fear of talking openly about sensitive subjects, and motherhood is no exception. In a world that judges sometimes harshly mothers, it is refreshing to hear someone be brave enough to admit that motherhood is not like always at the cinema.