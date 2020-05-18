Kristen Bell reveals that the house was the “biggest diva of quarantine”

All the world is not self-isolated in the house in the Bell-Shepard!

On Monday, Kristen Bell practically stopped by Daily Pop and gave to E! Scott Tweedie an update of the self-isolation. During a game, called “Bell-ieve It or Not”, the Frozen 2 Star answered questions from fire quick on his life, in the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

“First of all, the greatest diva of quarantine?” Scott has asked the actress always linked.

“My child of five years, without any doubt,” The right place the main lady said to E !.

As E! readers surely know, Kristen and husband Dax Shepard have two girls together, Delta (5) and Lincoln (7). Yet, it is her eldest daughter who gave him a hard time about his style of teaching at home.

By Kristen, during a mission in the drafting of opinion, his seven year old son said: “My mother has bad reactions.”

“And the proof was:” She uses a stern voice, she does not believe in me, and she has no patience “,” Veronica Mars the actress relayed. Talk about a crowd is tough!