Kristen Bell reveals the biggest point of contention between her and Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are known to say things as they are, without taking of gloves, when they talk about marriage, children and careers.

Bell has granted an interview to E! News at a breakfast sponsored by the Lindt chocolate and Alliance of Moms, an organization that the actress describes as “very dear to my heart.” The actress took the opportunity to speak of its traditions of Easter, of its little sins, of her ideal lover and much more.

Although the parents of Lincoln Shepard6-year-old, and Delta Shepard4 years old, will often share the same quirks and habits, there is a topic on which lovers will never agree. “The color, that’s for sure,” said the original voice of Anna in The snow Queen to Erin Lim E! News. “If you’re going to see now, in the middle of shooting, and that you are asking the question, I can guarantee you that it will tell you the same thing.”

“We don’t see the same colors,” explained Bell. This may be due to the fact that it is “without doubt” color-blind.

She explained : “We never get to agree on two things : the teal blue and the steel grey.”

Bell stated that this difference “does not affect our marriage, although at the moment, it seems that you really need that your partner sees the same color as you”.