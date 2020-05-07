Kristen Bell reveals the biggest point of contention between her and Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are known to say things as they are, without taking of gloves, when they talk about marriage, children and careers.
Bell has granted an interview to E! News at a breakfast sponsored by the Lindt chocolate and Alliance of Moms, an organization that the actress describes as “very dear to my heart.” The actress took the opportunity to speak of its traditions of Easter, of its little sins, of her ideal lover and much more.
Although the parents of Lincoln Shepard6-year-old, and Delta Shepard4 years old, will often share the same quirks and habits, there is a topic on which lovers will never agree. “The color, that’s for sure,” said the original voice of Anna in The snow Queen to Erin Lim E! News. “If you’re going to see now, in the middle of shooting, and that you are asking the question, I can guarantee you that it will tell you the same thing.”
“We don’t see the same colors,” explained Bell. This may be due to the fact that it is “without doubt” color-blind.
She explained : “We never get to agree on two things : the teal blue and the steel grey.”
Bell stated that this difference “does not affect our marriage, although at the moment, it seems that you really need that your partner sees the same color as you”.
“Once I understood :” Oh, it is color blind “”I was able to let go of the case”, she added. In fact, Bell should feel liberated, deliberate, and, for Shepard, the color should be the price of freedom.
The actress The Good Place also explained how she and Shepard managed their busy schedules without forgetting to take care of them.
“We try to communicate as best as we can,” explained Bell. “For me, balance is a word of five letters is a big word for us. It never gets there. We will never feel balanced or adequate.”
Bell explained that the family had a calendar, where “everybody scores their priorities, such as” I’m going home late tonight, then know that you have to take care of everything, or call a baby sitter ” or ” I need to take care of me, this Saturday “”.
Once it is included in the calendar, it is “trying to compromise” from there.
I’ve tried the mask of Kristen. We will see where it will lead us.
Taking care of yourself is vital in their home. Shepard post often selfies or videos on Instagram Story with masks or facial cottons on the eyes, and Bell revealed that it was she who forced him to do so.
“He makes no effort to [s’occuper de lui] instinctively, but he always has the nose in my medicine cabinet to try on my beauty products”, he confessed.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images
Now that spring is finally here and Easter approaching, the actress 38-year-old has shared other secrets on its little sins and his family’s traditions for this feast.
The star of Veronica Mars has admitted that she was “very greedy” although she avoids sugar most of the time.” But it has become a rule, in the case where it craquerait. “I do it very rarely, but when I do, it has to be worthwhile”, she said.
Bell added : “there is nothing special about it, but my goal is that it has to be worthwhile. I don’t want to eat a bunch of sweets and chocolates of average quality.”
She often says the quote very repeated Oscar Wilde : “Everything in moderation, including moderation.”
The famous parents have also a tradition which is very fun for Easter. They do the egg hunt with their daughters and “15 of their friends” and they “hide small plastic eggs recyclable and are pieces, and chocolate in it.”
Bell and Lim have played a little game called “Ring My Bell” where the star should ring a bell if she had already done one of the things mentioned. For example, poking something in the behind the scenes of a talk show, letting go a fart on a shoot or wear a girdle on the red carpet. She revealed that she does read never the messages on the phone of Shepard and that she had never “used his star status to avoid a fine”.
She also disclosed that she had “a hundred” of lovers imagined, but that the principal is Keith Morrison of Dateline. Their friendship is already memorable.