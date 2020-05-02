Kristen Bell reveals what she has learned from Dax Shepard when he stopped drinking

Everything can serve as a lesson.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are the “it-couple” of Hollywood for years, but this has a price. Kristen Bell is on the cover of the November issue of Women’s Health, and it addresses all of the topics. The reason why she has decided to reveal his depression chronicle the lessons she has learned through the Alcoholics Anonymous meetings of her famous husband. Everything happens for a reason, and the actress really trying to find.

Kristen is facing a depression since she was 18 years old, but it is only recently that she realized that her journey could serve as an example to others.

“I realized that it is shame that prevents people from talking about it”, she said to explain his decision to discuss his depression. “I am all of a sudden felt irresponsible because I find that it is important that depression is not a taboo topic, and yet I projects the image of a girl’s bubbly, extroverted, who through the life with smile, and I had never mentioned the fact that this is not the case every day.”