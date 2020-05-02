Kristen Bell reveals what she has learned from Dax Shepard when he stopped drinking

Dennis Leupold for Women’s Health
Everything can serve as a lesson.
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are the “it-couple” of Hollywood for years, but this has a price. Kristen Bell is on the cover of the November issue of Women’s Health, and it addresses all of the topics. The reason why she has decided to reveal his depression chronicle the lessons she has learned through the Alcoholics Anonymous meetings of her famous husband. Everything happens for a reason, and the actress really trying to find.
Kristen is facing a depression since she was 18 years old, but it is only recently that she realized that her journey could serve as an example to others.
“I realized that it is shame that prevents people from talking about it”, she said to explain his decision to discuss his depression. “I am all of a sudden felt irresponsible because I find that it is important that depression is not a taboo topic, and yet I projects the image of a girl’s bubbly, extroverted, who through the life with smile, and I had never mentioned the fact that this is not the case every day.”
If all is not rosy in the land of Kristen, the star has learned techniques to manage this condition, especially in looking at her husband, Dax, and manage his alcoholism, as she tries to manage some of the dark aspects of his life.
“It should just be the first step”, she explained. “You get up. It is a first step. Then you brush your teeth. It is another step. It is one step after the other.” This technique appears to be simple is a way of life for the mother-of-Delta and Lincoln.
Next to alcohol, the actress The Good Place told the magazine as she drank the last ten years when she discovered the rosé this summer. It is not, however, ready to make it a habit, and recognizes that it is not the better physically after a few drinks. “When I drink, I feel like I have the flu the next day”, she added.
The star 39-year-old prefers to focus on his well-being, which does not involve the physical aspect. It also revealed not to accept roles far from Los Angeles, in order to keep time for his family.
“[Sinon] it disrupts too my family,” she confessed. “And it is she who gives me the strength to be creative. If I had to choose, it is what I would choose.”
