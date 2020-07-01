Kristen Bell shared the fact that his 5 year old daughter is a graduate of the layers

Kristen Bellthe child has reached a new stage and is a graduate of layers to wear!

Talk with The parents of today in Zoom at the beginning of this week, the Veronica Mars the star has shared an update of his five year old daughter Deltathe control of potty training and how she and her husband Dax Shepard it came with a new program that has helped wean the small of her diaper for the night.

“You know what we have to do? We woke up to 23 hours, when she is like a zombie and put it in the toilet,” explained Bell, through the publication.

Shepard jumped in and joked, “Yes, we put a” noodle wet in the toilet once in the night. “

Bell has expressed that parents should not be ashamed if your child does not meet the same schedules as other children – in fact, Bell had shared with the podcast #Momsplaining his eldest son Lincoln hit the marker when she was 21 months and has added: “If you want to try this stuff to pee at 11 in the morning, super, there is no shame in all of this. Sometimes it takes the children until they are even older than five! ”