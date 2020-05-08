Kristen Bell (The Good Place) reveals how her husband reacts to his sex scenes on the screen… And it is amazing !

Between Kristen Bell and Dax Shepardconfidence reigns, and there is no jealousy. The two actors are a couple since September 2007 and officially said “yes”, on October 17, 2013, in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. Together they are the proud parents of two daughters, Lincoln, born on march 28, 2013, and Delta, born on December 19, 2014. During an interview with Conan O’brien, the presenter of the american show Conanon Wednesday 23 January, the actress has made the things more or less surprising on her husband.

⋙ The Good Place (Netflix) : the series that was handed over Kristen Bell on the front of the stage !

Kristen Bellheroin The Good Placefound that Dax Shepard did not mind watching his wife turn in intimate scenes, and that he maintained it completely. “My husband loves all types of relationship on this planet, as long as there is a positive energy. He loves to see lovers. He loves when I fall in love to the screen in front of him. And if I embrace Chidi[in[dansThe Good Place]and he looks all alone on the series as I am in the kitchen, I hear him say from the living room : ‘Go on Sweetheart, go for it !’“, told with humour the actress. And to add : “It is really an excellent companion in drag.“

⋙ Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars) : her sweet message to celebrate 14 years of sobriety from her husband Dax Shepard